Video: Chairs Fly, Tents Uprooted As 2 Groups Clash At Chhath Puja Event

A Chhath festival gathering in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur turned chaotic on Friday after supporters of two politicians clashed over who gets to organise programs in the locality.

In a video from the spot, several supporters of Independent MLA Saryu Rai and BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das were seen flinging plastic chairs at each other and uprooting makeshift festive tents. Some could be seen fighting it out with plastic rods and parts of broken chairs as well.

The clash happened over rights to organise the Chhath Puja at Surya Mandir in Sidhgora. Mr Rai's supporters had reportedly set up a camp for devotees close to the venue where Mr Das's supporters were organising cultural events.

Saryu Rai left the BJP before the 2019 assembly elections in Jharkhand, and won as an independent candidate from Jamshedpur East, defeating then incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das.