Video: Car Crosses Huge Ditch On Risky Iron Rods In Himachal

The man was seen driving his car over iron rods over a broken road in Himachal Pradesh

A man is seen taking a big risk and driving his car on iron poles on a broken road in dramatic visuals that have emerged from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.

In the video, the driver of the car is seen inspecting the iron rods on the broken road before proceeding to drive over them. There were around 3 rods each at a distance from each other over which the car passed over. The rods were on top of a massive ditch on what appeared to be a mountain road covered with greenery.

Two men were seen signaling the driver of the car to help him drive over the rods. He man is seen very cautiously and slowly driving his blue sedan.

Chamba has been hit by heavy rainfall today which has also led to the washing away of a bridge in the district. Efforts are on to restore the bridge, police said.

