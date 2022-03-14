Video Captures Moment When Cheetah Attacks A Deer. But There's A Twist

A cheetah attacks a deer in this undated video posted by an IFS officer on Twitter.

Social media is full of videos from the animal kingdom, which can melt your heart, or make it beat faster. One such video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The video shows a deer grazing freely in the field, seemingly unaware of the fact that a cheetah is ready to pounce. A few second later, the cheetah does exactly that but no harm comes to the deer due to a fence that is between them.

"Window shopping by Cheetah…" the IFS officer said in his tweet.

Window shopping by Cheetah… pic.twitter.com/x3p7PvdNS6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 12, 2022

The deer, to the surprise of users on social media, continues to graze without even flinching. The cheetah tries to bite through the wired fence, but the effort goes in vain.

The deer, with three legs, evens brings its mouth very close to the big cat to bite off the leaves.

“I want the confidence of this deer in my life!” a user said in a tweet response to the video.

“That (deer) has more intelligent than (cheetah). It can understand barriers between them,” said another.

Users were also surprised that the big cat was not able to jump over the fence. Some suggested that there is electric fence on top.

The video was posted by the IFS officer on Saturday, March 12, and has been viewed more than 66,000 times since then.

Mr Nanda has not specified the location where the video was shot but it looks like a sanctuary where wild animals are kept in open-air enclosures.

A few days ago, a video of a stare down between a sloth bear and a tiger won the hearts of people. The video of the brief encounter, which took place at Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, was shared by IFS officer Saket Badola.

Users were reminded of “Baloo and Sher Khan”, the two massively popular characters from The Jungle Book.