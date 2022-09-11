Video: BJP, Congress Leaders In Madhya Pradesh Clash Over 'Horse-Trading'

Suresh Raje accused marti Devi of buying councillors.

Congress MLA Suresh Raje and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Imarti Devi clashed on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra.

The two leaders came across each other at a gathering in Sahrai village where a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was recently vandalised.

Videos of the clash show Mr Raje sitting on the floor with locals when Ms Imarti Devi approached him. The two political leaders clashed over allegations of horse-trading in the recently held civic body elections.

Mr Raje accused Ms Imarti Devi of buying councillors, to which the latter responded by saying: "You have sold councillors. Did I go to Narottam Mishra to sell 10 councillors?"

Enraged at the accusation, Mr Raje started shouting amid a crowd of people around the two politicians.

"When did I sell councillors? Tell me whom did I sell them to. Tell me who bought my councillors?" Mr Raje asked.

A staunch loyalist of former Congress leader and current aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Imarti Devi herself was in the Congress but was among 22 MLAs who defected to the BJP, a move that led to the fall of then Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in 2020.