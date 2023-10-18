Video: Bengaluru To Soon Have 250-Metre-Tall Skydeck, Design Inspired By Banyan Tree

The location of the project in the city has not yet been disclosed.

Bengaluru is soon planning to build a 250-metre-tall Skydeck in the city, which if implemented will be "the highest viewing tower in the country". Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share a sneak peek of the proposed project in Bengaluru. The proposal has been made by an Austrian company called Coop Himmelb(l)au, in association with the World Design Organisation.

Mr Shivkumar took to X and wrote on October 17, "Reviewed the proposed Bengaluru Skydeck project plan, conceptualised by COOP HIMMELB(L)AU of Austria in association with the World Design Organisation (WDO), and which if implemented will be the highest viewing tower in the country. Directed the officials to assess the financial viability of the project in addition to identifying a suitable piece of 8-10 acres of land for its execution."

The video, which attracted attention on the internet, featured the stunning building both during the day and at night. The Skydeck is said to be built by undertaking energy-efficiency standards. Further, there will be a wing catcher at the top which will rotate in the wind's direction. The solar panels on the roller coaster will generate energy.

The location of the project in the city has not yet been disclosed. The Deputy Chief Minister has requested state officials to examine the project's financial feasibility. He also added that the new project would require at least eight to ten acres of land.

With dangling roots and blooms, the one-of-a-kind sky deck will have a concept inspired by the banyan tree. The tower's three components are the base, trunk, and flower. The Skydeck, in addition to a stunning vantage point, will have eateries, a sky garden, a theatre, a shopping centre, and several recreational activities