Video: Bear Enters Rajasthan Village, Drinks Milk, Ghee From Houses

Reports of monkeys entering residential areas and eating food from the kitchen have been making the rounds for years. A village in Rajasthan is also facing the same issue, except it is not a monkey, but a bear.

Villagers from Rajasthan's Bajoli - adjacent to the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve - have been living in fear for weeks as a bear has been roaming around at night and entering their houses. According to the villagers, the animal breaks into their home by damaging doors and windows, drinks milk, ghee, and eats curd and other food items.

Some locals informed the forest department about the issue, but they just put up a cage, villagers said.

They said that while they tried to lure the bear into the cage, it did not follow them.

A video shows a bear coming out of a house at night, with a food item in its mouth - what looked like either a milk pouch or a curd box. It then walks over to the fence while a dog can be seen following the animal.

The villagers have demanded that the forest department send a rescue team and catch the bear as soon as possible.

In another incident, a tiger, which ventured out of the Ranthambore National Park, was spotted near a helipad in Rajasthan today morning. The big cat was seen hiding in the bushes close to the Sherpur helipad, officials said.

A forest department team immediately reached the spot and tranquilised the tiger and took it back into the forest, officials added.

Ranthambore is home to over 70 tigers. Sightings of the big cats have become common in the area, with the authorities alerting visitors to exercise caution.

Last month, a tigress, suspected to be turning into a man-eater, was caught from inside a hotel in Ranthambore. The big cat was hiding behind a cottage meant for tourists and was tranquilised. She was later released into an enclosure located inside the national park. In April, a seven-year-old boy was carried off by a tiger as his grandmother and uncle watched in shock, after visiting a temple inside the Ranthambore National Park. The boy's grandmother said she was holding her grandson's hand when the tiger leapt from the undergrowth, snatched the child by biting into his neck, and dragged him into the bushes.