Video: Autorickshaw Dangerously Ferry School Children In UP, Cops Respond

The video has left the internet furious.

There are many videos on social media that show overcrowding in autorickshaws. The police in various states are seen penalising autorickshaw drivers ferry more passengers than the vehicle can accommodate. Now, a shocking video has surfaced on social media which shows a "careless" three-wheeler driver transporting school children in a dangerous manner.

Shared on Twitter, the short clip shows a group of school children sitting on the roof of the autorickshaw. According to the caption of the post, the incident took place in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. "This auto crossed office of RTO, Nakatia police outpost on Friday but everyone seemed to be sleeping," read the post.

Watch the video below:

How can someone send their children to school with such a careless auto driver. Visuals from UP's Bareilly. This auto crossed office of RTO, Nakatia police outpost on Friday but everyone seemed to be sleeping. No action taken with registration no. UP25ET8342 by@Uppolicepic.twitter.com/hcfidtIJFS — Raj Kumar Bhim Army (@Rajkuma79883678) August 28, 2022

The video has left the internet furious. "How can someone send their children to school with such a careless auto driver," read the Twitter post.

The clip prompted a response from Bareilly Police as well. They said in a tweet in Hindi that they have "fined" the autorickshaw driver and "legal action initiated as per the rules".

उक्त ऑटो का चालान कर व थाना कैन्ट पर सुसंगत धारा में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नियमानुसार वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) August 28, 2022

Many Twitter users have posted videos of children travelling in jam-packed autos daily to reach their schools. These videos show school bags and lunch boxes hanging out of the vehicles. In many instances, the passenger seat of an autorickshaw is also seen opened wide to pack in more children.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, another video showing an auto driver carrying 27 passengers surfaced online. The autorickshaw was stopped near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur when the policemen on duty checked it with a speed gun, according to local media. A passer-by recorded the video and posted it on social media.