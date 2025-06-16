Video: At Air India Plane Crash Site, A Mother Tries To Save Her Son

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A video depicts a mother's frantic attempt to save her son from the Air India crash site.

The plane crashed moments after takeoff, crashing into a medical college mess in Ahmedabad.

All but one of the 242 people on board were killed, along with many ground victims. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A video of a woman's desperate attempt to save her son has emerged from the Air India crash site in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had crashed into a medical college canteen, seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport two kilometres away on Thursday. All 241 on board, except one passenger, were killed in the crash, besides dozens of others who were on the ground.

Akash Patni, 15, had stepped out to deliver tiffin to his mother, Sitaben, at a tea stall when the crash occurred. It caused a massive fire in the premises, videos showed. When Sitaben realised her son was in that area, she frantically sought help from those nearby, showed a video.

Convinced she must do something herself, she tried to approach the crash site to rescue her son. But she couldn't. Akash did not survive. He was among the hundreds of victims who were on board that doomed flight, and the medical college at that moment. Sitaben was injured in the incident and hospitalised.

The video also captured sole survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh walking out of the crash site, emerging from a thick cloud of smoke that marked his miraculous escape from one of the biggest tragedies of the century.

Mr Ramesh, a 40-year-old British Indian seated in 11A on flight AI171, was seen walking out in a white t-shirt, holding his mobile phone in his left hand. He was rescued by the locals, who took him to a hospital. He still finds it unbelievable how he survived.

"I don't know how I came out of it alive. For a while, I thought I was about to die. But when I opened my eyes, I saw I was alive. And I opened my seat belt and got out of there. The airhostess and aunty uncle all died before my eyes," he told Doordarshan.

The doomed aircraft was flying to London from Ahmedabad with 230 passengers, two pilots, and 10 crew members. It crashed within 32 seconds of take-off, killing 241 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. DNA testing is being done to identify the victims and hand over their bodies to their families.