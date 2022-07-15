Video: Andhra Bride Takes Boat Ride To Groom's House Amid Heavy Rain

Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of a worst flood after a gap of 36 years.

A bride and her family's plans to make her wedding go smoothly were in for disappointment when it started raining heavily in coastal Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district. But the bride did not give up despite water levels rising in the district.

Soon, the woman, her family and relatives - all decked up and wearing colourful sarees - managed to find some boats.

Fully decked up #BrideOnBoat, making her way to d groom's place along with family members: Prashanti & Ashok reportedly chose a date in July over August to have rain hassle-free wedding but a #TruantMonsoon left #AndhraPradesh's #Konaseema flooded #MonsoonWedding@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/iauxbSNIyQ — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 15, 2022

Videos of the wedding group show the woman, Prashanti, and her family going to the groom Ashok's home in the district where several areas saw flooding.

Ashok and Prashanti said they chose to get married in July instead of August, hoping to avoid the monsoon, but that plan did not work out.

The wedding initially got delayed due to extremely heavy rain and floods. But despite that, the bride and her family managed to ride a boat to the groom's home to finish the wedding rituals.

Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of a worst flood after a gap of 36 years as the Godavari River has been turning ferocious by the hour, threatening to inundate tens of villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts, news agency PTI reported.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey on Friday to assess the devastation caused by the floods.

Given the rains in the upper catchment areas in Maharashtra and Telangana and the consequent rise in flood level, officials anticipate a discharge of over 24 lakh cusecs over the next two days. This will be the highest flood in Godavari after the one in 1986.