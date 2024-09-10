Video: Ajit Pawar Stops Convoy To Help Accident Victim In Pune

Moments later, he was seen speaking to the man and also helped him stand

In a heartwarming gesture, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stopped his convoy to help an injured man lying on a road in Pune.

The Deputy DM was on his way to Pune Circuit House on Tuesday morning when the incident happened.

A person had apparently met with an accident and suffered minor injuries.

In the video footage, Ajit Pawar is seen asking the man about the accident after he came out of his vehicle.

Moments later, he was seen speaking to the man and also helped him stand.

Later, Deputy CM also directed his staff to take the injured person to the hospital for treatment.

The video of the incident is widely circulating on social media.

