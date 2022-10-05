Video: Ahead Of Dussehra Celebrations, Rain Damages Ramlila Venue In UP

Dussehra: Rainwater soaked the Ravana effigy in UP's Hapur

On Dussehra, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur who have been waiting to celebrate the effigy-burning of the demon king Ravana say they are a bit disappointed after heavy rain soaked the effigies and partly flooded the Ramlila venue.

The Ramlila venue at Hapur, about 60 km from Delhi, is now dotted with puddles of muddy water after the sudden rain today.

The effigies were set for burning this evening.

A video of the site shows the effigies made of light, easily combustible material such as straw and cardboard pockmarked by rainwater.

Artisans who worked on these effigies say they are also disappointed. It was still raining at 4:30 pm, just hours away from the scheduled effigy-burning time, in Hapur.

Rain in UP's Hapur damaged a Ramlila venue ahead of Dussehra celebrations

Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day-long Sharad Navratri festivities. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, the day signifies the victory of good over evil.

The ritual of burning Ravana's effigies still makes for a major part of Dussehra celebrations across the northern and western states of India. The effigies of Meghanada and Kumbakaran are also burnt on this day.