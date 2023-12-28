Video: 600-Kg Metal Bell To Be Installed At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the temple's consecration ceremony on January 22.

The construction of the Ram Temple is in full swing ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22 and a 600-kg bell will be among the installations at the grand complex. The bell, which is made of metal, bears a large inscription with the words 'Jai Sri Ram'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the temple town on Saturday to inaugurate the airport, called the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, and the revamped railway station, which has been renamed the Ayodhya Dham Junction.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals of the temple bell weighing 600 kg that is going to be installed at Ayodhya's Ram temple. pic.twitter.com/SJmB9PWUUt — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Construction of the first phase of the Ram Temple is expected to be completed in a few days and decoration work will begin after that. Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, and PM Modi is also expected to address the gathering.

During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had said a total of 21-22 lakh cubic feet of stone has been used in the construction of the entire structure. "Such a big stone structure has never been built in North or South India even in the last 100-200 years," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"A foundation of 56-layered artificial rock, created by engineers, has been laid below the structure... Around 5 lakh cubic feet of pink-coloured sandstone sourced from Bharatpur in Rajasthan has been used to construct the temple structure. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is made of pure white Makrana marble and is ready," he said.