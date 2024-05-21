Video: 3-Year-Old UP Boy Brutally Attacked By Dog, Hospitalised

The incident took place in the Tantheda village of Muzaffarnagar.

A three-year-old child was attacked by a dog while playing on a street in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday. The brutal attack was captured on CCTV, yet again sparking a debate over the menace of street dogs.

The footage shows two children playing on the street when one child moves out of the camera's view. Suddenly, a dog charges at the remaining child, dragging him to the ground. As the child lies writhing in pain, a woman rushes to his aid, picks him up, and takes him away.

The injured child was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed, but he is reported to be receiving necessary medical treatment.

This incident has brought attention to the rising number of dog attacks across the country. According to a report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there has been a 26.5 per cent increase in dog bite incidents from 2022 to 2023.

In response to the surge in such incidents, the Centre issued a directive in March, urging states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 aggressive dog breeds, including Pitbull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Rottweilers, and Mastiffs. The directive also mandated the sterilisation of existing pets from these breeds.

