Video: 2 Women Thrashed After Being Caught Stealing At Delhi Metro Station

A video of two women caught stealing money at a Delhi Metro station is gaining traction on social media. Recorded by YouTuber Sintu Gupta, the clip shows two women trying to enter a crowded train then abandoning their plan the last moment. Mr Gupta, who is following the women, then informs two female passengers, who are already inside the train, that their money has been stolen. He asks them to get off the train and recover their money, pointing towards the two women who are seen trying to get away.

Watch the video:

Kalesh inside Delhi Metro Over a Guy caught 2 women live stealing Money inside metro

pic.twitter.com/xuT3M8YwI8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 19, 2024

The two passengers, along with others, then confront the women and even beat them up. One of the passengers is then seen picking up her wallet that had fallen off the thief.

The video, posted on Tuesday morning by the handle 'Ghar Ke Kalesh', has amassed more than three lakh views on X. Many users have praised the YouTuber for helping out the two Metro passengers.

"Good work! Not only made a video but also caught the thieves by making a video, otherwise nowadays people just make videos and do not help!" said one user.

"Delhi metro is epicentre of kalesh," commented another.

Mr Gupta posted a separate video about the incident on his YouTube channel in which he said that the female passengers were from Chhattisgarh and thanked him for help.

He also said that the incident took place on March 13.

