Video: 100-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh House Collapses In Rain, No Casualties

There was no one inside the house when it came down in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

A 100-year-old residential building recently collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district following heavy rain. No casualties were reported. The incident was captured by neighbours in undated video clips, one of which shows the chilling moments of the structure turning into rubble.

The incident took place in the Gandhi Circle area of Sagar and the house belonged to one Raju Saraf. The residents were not inside the structure when it fell, but a lot of household items got crushed.

Due to incessant rains, several bridges and houses have been destroyed in parts of Madhya Pradesh in recent days, with several videos and photographs of such destruction being shared widely on social media and messaging apps.