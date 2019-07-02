Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh To Receive Heavy Rains: Weather Office

Weather department says heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh, as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada and Odisha are also predicted to receive heavy downpour today, the weather department said.

Parts of Jharkhand is likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, the IMD said.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with a wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, along and off Gujarat coast, at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over north Maharashtra coast.

The low-pressure area over Odisha has started moving westwards towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and this would result in an increase in rain over the interior parts of Odisha and heavy to very heavy rains would be observed, weather organization Skymet said.

Skymet has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

