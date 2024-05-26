Victory In Odisha, Andhra: Amit Shah's Prediction Ahead Of Last Poll Phase

The BJP will form governments in all three states having their assembly election along with the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has predicted days before the last phase of election. This will include a maiden majority in Odisha and a victory in Andhra Pradesh with ally Chandrababu Naidu, he told news agency Press Trust of India in an exclusive interview.

"We will surely cross 400 seats. We will also form governments in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Overall, the party would perform well in Opposition-rules states, Mr Shah said, attributing it to the performance of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP, he added, expects to win 75 seats in the 147-member Odisha assembly and 16-17 of the state's 21 Lok Sabha seats.

In Bengal it would win anywhere between 24 to 30 of 42 Lok Sabha seats. Its alliance will bag nearly 17 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Shah said people are angry with the Mamata Banerjee-led government over corruption, cow and coal smuggling and infiltration. Also, the Sandeshkhali row has made it clear to what extent she can "stoop in her appeasement politics he added.

In Tamil Nadu, it is " a very tight contest", Mr Shah said. "We have a new team. I will not make an estimate with figures. But our seats and vote share will increase and we will certainly lay a strong foundation in Tamil Nadu," he said.

As for Kerala, Mr Shah said the party can open its account there. "We are in a good position in three seats," he added.

(With PTI inputs)