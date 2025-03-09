Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised Late Last Night, Stable Now

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

Vice President Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding that a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about his condition.

