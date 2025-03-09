Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised Late Last Night, Stable Now

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, Delhi.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised Late Last Night, Stable Now
File photo
New Delhi:

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

Vice President Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding that a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about his condition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep Dhankhar Health
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now