10 Days Back, Veep Said Will "Retire At Right Time", Added "Divine" Rider

Ten days before his surprise resignation, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar had said he would "retire at the right time, August 2027", indicating that he would complete his current term. He had, however, added a disclaimer: "subject to divine intervention".

Addressing an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on July 10, he said, "I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention."

And just 10 days later, Mr Dhankhar announced a shock resignation. He said that he had made the decision to prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution. I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency, the Honourable President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he said in the letter to President Droupadi Murmu, also uploaded on X.

"I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office. The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory. I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy," he wrote.

Mr Dhankhar, who served as MP, MLA, Union Minister and a Governor, before occupying the second-highest constitutional office in the country, has served as Vice-President for nearly three years. His tenure saw him frequently sparring with the Opposition and targeting the Judiciary with sharp remarks over the separation of powers.

Originally from Rajasthan, Mr. Dhankhar was born into a farming family and practiced as a lawyer in the high court before entering politics. After some time with the Congress, he later shifted to the BJP and became a minister in the Chandra Shekhar government.