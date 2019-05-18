Veteran Telugu Actor Rallapalli Dies At 74

Rallapalli has acted in more than 800 films and was popular as a comedian and character artiste.

Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao, popularly known by his surname Rallapalli, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday evening after a cardiac arrest.

He was 74.

Rallappali, who had been suffering from a liver problem, died at 6:16pm following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. He was admitted to the hospital on May 15, they said.

Rallapalli began his acting career in theater at a young age and subsequently entered films. He had also worked as a staff artiste in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He acted in more than 800 films and was popular as a comedian and character artiste.

He was a five-time winner of the prestigious Nandi award in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Some of his well-known films include "Thoorpu velle Railu", "Srivariki Prema Lekha" and "Rendu Rellu Aaru".

