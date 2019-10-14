Veteran Leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi Likely To Keep Official Bungalows

LK Advani and MM Joshi have official bungalows in Lutyens Delhi. (AFP)

The centre is likely to allow veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to stay in their official bungalows on security grounds, sources said.

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi did not contest the Lok Sabha election this year.

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Home Ministry is learnt to have allowed both the leaders to stay in their official bungalows due to security considerations, adding however, a final decision will soon be taken.

LK Advani and MM Joshi have official bungalows on Prithviraj Road and Raisina Road in Lutyens Delhi, respectively.

Meanwhile, around 35 ex-MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, five months after the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

