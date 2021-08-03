'Very Very Happy': PV Sindhu's Mother On Historic Win At Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu is the only woman athlete to win two Olympic medals.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu landed in Delhi today to a warm welcome after her historic win at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu's mother P Vijaya, who was at the airport to receive her, told NDTV she was "very very happy" of her daughter's achievement.

PV Sindhu became the only woman athlete to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off.

She had secured a silver at the 2016 Rio Games.

Her mother also said they will soon meet the Prime Minister and have ice cream with him. "Yes, we will meet him on the 15th," she said.

In an online interaction with Sindhu ahead of the competition, PM Modi had said he would invite her for dessert after the badminton champion admitted she loves ice cream but stays away from it to stay fit.4

Sindhu's father PV Ramana, a former volleyball player, had earlier said the badminton superstar will meet PM Modi on her return.

"He had said, 'you go, we will have ice cream when you come back,' so she will now definitely go and have ice cream with the Prime Minister," he said.

Sindhu missed out on the final after losing to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying. But she outclassed He 21-13, 21-15 to become the toast of Indian sports alongside weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who won a silver on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics.