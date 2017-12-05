Mumbai To Get Second Sea Link, Will Connect Versova To Bandra

The Versova-Bandra sea link bridge would cost around Rs 7,502 crore. (Representational image))

New Delhi: A new Versova-Bandra sea link, which will be an extension of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link In Mumbai, got Maharashtra government's administrative approval on Monday. The approval comes eight years after the state cabinet committee on Infrastructure (SCCI) cleared it in 2009. The project would be crucial as it would help ease out the traffic situation in the western suburbs. The sea link would connect south Mumbai and the western suburbs by a series of roads and tunnels. A deadline for the project, however, has not been mentioned in the issued government resolution.