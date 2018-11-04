Venkaiah Naidu Meets Zimbabwe President, Signs 6 Agreements

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

India and Zimbabwe on Saturday signed six signed agreements on mining, Information and communications technology (ICT), visa waiver and traditional medicine as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Kembo Mohadi and held wide-ranging talks here.

Mr Naidu arrived in Harare on Friday, on the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Africa, which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The two leaders discussed defence, security, mining, capacity building, health and agriculture, the Vice President's office tweeted.

"A hectic day of bilateral meetings begins! VP @MVenkaiahNaidu received Acting Foreign Minister of #Zimbabwe, S.B Moyo. Both reiterated the strong political engagement and reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.