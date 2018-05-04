Venkaiah Naidu To Visit Guatemala, Panama, Peru On His First Foreign Trip The visit would focus on various areas of mutual cooperation such as protection of wildlife, human resource and training, and information technology among others.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mr Naidu will first travel to Guatemala in what would be the highest-level visit from either side. New Delhi: On his maiden foreign visit after assuming office, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will travel to Guatemala, Panama and Peru from May 6-12 and hold talks with the top leadership of those countries to boost ties in areas such as trade and information technology.



Mr Naidu will first travel to Guatemala on May 6 in what would be the highest-level visit from either side.



The visit would focus on various areas of mutual cooperation such as protection of wildlife, human resource and training, and information technology among others, Preeti Saran, Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters during a briefing.



During his visit, Mr Naidu will meet Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Vice President Jafeth Cabrera and Speaker of Parliament Alvaro Arzu Escobar.



Mr Naidu will then reach Panama on May 7 for the second leg of his visit.



In Panama, Mr Naidu will hold meetings with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel Saint Malo and discuss cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, education and economic cooperation.



The vice president will also visit the Panama Canal, Ms Saran said.



On the third and final leg of his visit, Mr Naidu will visit Peru.



He will hold talks with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Vice President Mercedes Araoz among other leaders.



He will also attend an event to mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Peru.



The vice president's discussions with the leadership of that country will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade, commerce investment, IT, medicine, space, defence and culture, Ms Saran said.



On his maiden foreign visit after assuming office, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will travel to Guatemala, Panama and Peru from May 6-12 and hold talks with the top leadership of those countries to boost ties in areas such as trade and information technology.Mr Naidu will first travel to Guatemala on May 6 in what would be the highest-level visit from either side.The visit would focus on various areas of mutual cooperation such as protection of wildlife, human resource and training, and information technology among others, Preeti Saran, Secretary East in the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters during a briefing.During his visit, Mr Naidu will meet Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Vice President Jafeth Cabrera and Speaker of Parliament Alvaro Arzu Escobar.Mr Naidu will then reach Panama on May 7 for the second leg of his visit.In Panama, Mr Naidu will hold meetings with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel Saint Malo and discuss cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, education and economic cooperation.The vice president will also visit the Panama Canal, Ms Saran said.On the third and final leg of his visit, Mr Naidu will visit Peru.He will hold talks with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Vice President Mercedes Araoz among other leaders. He will also attend an event to mark the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Peru.The vice president's discussions with the leadership of that country will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade, commerce investment, IT, medicine, space, defence and culture, Ms Saran said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter