PM Modi Pays Tributes To Veer Savarkar On His Birth Anniversary

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly called Veer Savarkar, was born in 1883 in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a photo montage on Veer Savarkar with his own and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voice messages talking about the qualities and contributions of the Savarkar.



