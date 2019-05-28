Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Facts, Quotes About The Freedom Fighter's Life

Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 near Nasik in Maharashtra

Veer Savarkar is also known as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, social reformer and formulator of the Hindutva philosophy. Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nasik in Maharashtra. He had three siblings -- brothers Ganesh, Narayan and sister Maina. Veer Savarkar earned "Veer" nickname at the age of 12 when he led students against a group of Muslims, who had attacked his village. On his birth anniversary today, let us look at some facts about his life:

1. In 1901, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar married Yamunabai, who was the daughter of Ramchandra Triambak Chiplunkar. She supported his university education. In 1902, he enrolled in Fergusson College in Pune.

2. As a young man, he was inspired by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and Lala Lajpat Rai.

3. The airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar's capital was renamed Veer Savarkar International Airport in 2002. He was sentenced to 50 years and was sent to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1911. He was released in 1921.

4. On January 7, 1925 his daughter Prabhat was born and on March 17, 1928 his son Vishwas was born.

5. In 1923, he founded the word "Hindutva" and said that India belonged to only those who had it as their holy land and their fatherland.

6. Veer Savarkar founded the two-nation theory in his book Hindutva calling Hindus and Muslims two separate nations. In 1937, Hindu Mahasabha passed it as a resolution.

Veer Savarkar Quotes: Famous Sayings By The Social Reformer



"Our Motherland Sacrifice for you is like life Living without you is death." - Veer Savarkar

"Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis." - Veer Savarkar

"We yield to none in our love, admiration and respect for the Buddha-the Dharma-the Sangha. They are all ours. Their glories are ours and ours their failures." - Veer Savarkar

"One country one God, one caste, one mind brothers all of us without difference, without doubt." - Veer Savarkar

"Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, as his Fatherland as well as Holyland, i.e. the land of the origin of his religion. Consequently, the so-called aboriginal or hill tribes also are Hindus because India is their Fatherland as well as their Holyland of whatever form of religion or worship they follow." - Veer Savarkar