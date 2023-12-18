'There Are Some Who Stand Out...': Varun Gandhi's Insta Post For Mother

Maneka Gandhi is an MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has shared a post for his mother Maneka Gandhi on Instagram in which she is seen posing for a group photo with other parliamentarians.

Maneka Gandhi is seen standing with MPs such as Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra among others. While the other MPs are engaged in a conversation or looking away from the camera, Maneka Gandhi is the only one looking straight into the camera and smiling.

Along with the image, Varun Gandhi wrote, “There are some who stand out in any crowd… Ma.”

While Maneka Gandhi is an MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Varun Gandhi represents Pilibhit.

Earlier this year, Varun Gandhi also shared a selfie with his mother from the new parliament building on its inauguration day. Posting two selfies, Varun Gandhi wrote: “On this historic occasion of the inauguration of our new Parliamentary complex, I cheekily requested the most senior member of the current Lok Sabha for a couple of selfies together.”

On this historic occasion of the inauguration of our new Parliamentary complex, I cheekily requested the most senior member of the current Lok Sabha for a couple of selfies together… @Manekagandhibjppic.twitter.com/IdrIMG0p8h — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 28, 2023

A few days ago, Varun Gandhi also paid tribute to his father, former MP Sanjay Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. “My father died when he was 33. He was a man of extraordinary strength, vision and vitality. Today, on what would have been his 77th birth anniversary, I salute his commitment to our motherland, and his unwavering dedication and relentless efforts to make India the nation of our dreams… And I resolve to strive to achieve his unfinished mission…Jai Hind Jai Bharat," Varun Gandhi wrote.

Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi got married in 1974. Varun Gandhi was born in 1980, three months before his father died in an aircraft accident.