Afraid Of Family's Reaction To Rape, Mumbai Woman Put Knife In Body: Cops

A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman found late Tuesday at a railway station - with stones and a surgical blade - wrapped in plastic, in her vagina.

He has been charged with rape, but preliminary inquiries by the police suggest there is much more to this story; the cops believe the woman put the objects in her body herself.

Police sources told NDTV the young woman lives with her family in Nalasopara, a township within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and that she inserted the stone and blade into her body to avoid being scolded and beaten by her parents - for being raped by the auto-rickshaw driver.

According to the cops, the young woman and the auto-rickshaw driver went to the Arnala Beach, about 12 km from her home, together. They planned to spend the night there.

However, since she did not have a valid ID, they could not get a hotel room, and so spent the night on the beach. It was then, the police believe, that she was raped.

The auto-rickshaw driver then fled the scene of the crime.

Police sources said the young woman then managed to make her way to the railway station in Nalasopara but, panic stricken at the thought of returning home, after spending the night away and having to acknowledge the rape, she bought a surgical knife and inserted it into her vagina.

According to the cops she also pushed stones into her body.

Shortly afterwards, when she felt pain and experienced bleeding (unsurprisingly), she contacted the local police, who took her in and filed a rape case against the auto-rickshaw driver.

She had earlier claimed to be an orphan living in Varanasi under the care of her uncle, and that the two had travelled to Mumbai on Sunday. The cops also said her father told them of two rape complaints made by his daughter in 2023 - at Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar and Shivaji Nagar.

The police also believe the woman has mental health issues.

