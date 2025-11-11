Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Hits 180 Km Per Hour Mark During Trials In Rajasthan

The indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat sleeper train successfully hit the 180 kilometres per hour (KPH) high-speed mark in loaded and empty conditions, during trials conducted in the Kota division of West Central Railways, officials said on Tuesday.

The first rake of the Vande Bharat sleeper train was put on trial between December 2024 and January 2025 in the same Kota division of West Central Railways.

The second rake of high-speed Vande Bharat sleeper train (Version 2, 16 coaches) in both loaded and empty conditions was successfully tested by the Testing Directorate team of Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, from November 2 to 17.

The second rake of the train with a load of 908 tons hit the success mark at 180 KPH earlier last week, followed by a successful trial (Version 2, 16 coaches, Empty Series) with an 800-ton empty rake on Monday, a senior railway official said.

This marks another historic achievement towards "Mission Raftar" and "Make in India", the official added.

Technical experts from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, Medha Servo Drives Limited, and Faiveley India Pvt Ltd were also present during the trials.

The trial was conducted in two trips on the Rohalkhurd-Indragarh-Kota section, covering a total distance of 100 kilometres, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said in an official statement.

During the trials, the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kilometres per hour and successfully completed significant technical tests such as the oscillation test and long confirmatory run (LCR).

The trials in loaded and empty conditions aimed to scientifically evaluate the train's stability, safety, braking efficiency, and ride comfort at high speed.

Earlier, a similar test of this train was conducted in fully loaded condition of 908 tons, including 108 tons of additional load (in the form of canisters filled with 50-50 kilograms of iron dust) added to the 800-ton rake weight, the railway official said.

This time, the test was repeated with an 800-ton empty rake (empty load conditions), the official added.

The two trials offered a comparative study of the train's performance in both conditions to ensure scientific validation of the train's structural and mechanical stability under different operational circumstances.

RDSO Lucknow's Testing Director Radheshyam Tiwari, Chief Loco Inspector R N Meena, Traffic Inspector Sushil Jaithwani, Loco Pilot Anil Bhardwaj, Co-Loco Pilot Rakesh Sakarwal, and Train Manager Hari Mohan Meena played a significant role in two successful high-speed trials.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper rake is manufactured using indigenous technology, incorporating an advanced suspension system, low-noise aerodynamic structure, and modified bogie design.

These features provide better stability even at high speeds and an excellent ride experience for passengers. This achievement is another strong step towards Indian Railways' technical self-reliance and global competitiveness, showcasing the success of the "Make in India" initiative, Jain said.

