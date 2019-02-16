Vande Bharat Express Ran Into Trouble Today, Railways Explains What Happened

The Vande Bharat Express was halted about 194 km from Delhi on Saturday morning

The Vande Bharat Express - India's fastest train - was halted for over three hours during its return journey from Varanasi because of a communication issue probably caused due to an "external hit", the Indian Railways said in a clarification on Saturday.

"During the transportation back from Varanasi to Delhi, the Vande Bharat Express was stopped at Chamraula station as there was an issue of communication between the last basic unit of four coaches and the rest of the train, probably due to some external hit," Railways spokesperson Smita Vats Sharma said, adding that the brakes were applied automatically.

The train was forced to a halt about 194 km from Delhi on Saturday morning, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train resumed its journey after repairs, reaching the national capital hours after schedule.

The spokesperson allayed concerns about the indigenously built train, saying that it was now ready for its first commercial run on Sunday. "The train has already been examined at the New Delhi maintenance depot to address the communication failure that occurred during the journey," she said, assuring that all its other systems have been checked too.

(With inputs from IANS)