Train 18 Flagged Off Today: Ticket Prices, Route, Other Details Here

Also known as Train 18, Vande Bharat Express will run between Delhi and Varanasi five days a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off country's first semi-high speed Train 18 at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday, informed PIB (Press Information Bureau) on its official twitter handle. The commercial run of Train 18, the bookings for which have already begun, will start from February 17. Also known as Vande Bharat Express, Train 18 will run on New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. The train will cover the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours and will run on all days except Mondays and Thursdays, according to a press release issued by PIB.

Here are the 10 things to know about Train 18's ticket prices, routes and other facilities:

1. Delhi-Varanasi journey by the indigenously built high-speed train will cost Rs 3,310 and Rs 1,760 for Executive Class (EC) and Chair Car (CC), respectively, inclusive of taxes. On train's return journey, fare from Varanasi to New Delhi for the CC has been fixed at Rs 1,700 and the EC ticket will cost Rs 3,260, railway officials were quoted as saying in news agency IANS (Indo Asian News-Service) report.

2. The fares for Delhi-Kanpur journey by Vande Bharat Express has been fixed at Rs 1,090 for CC and Rs 2,105 for EC, and between Delhi and Prayagraj, it has been fixed at Rs 1,395 and Rs 2,750, respectively.

3. Between Kanpur and Prayagraj, the tickets for CC will cost Rs 595 and for EC it will cost Rs 1,170. A journey between Kanpur and Varanasi in CC will cost Rs 1,020 and in EC it has been fixed at Rs 1,815.

4. No concession and child fare will be allowed in this train, railway officials said.

5. Passengers travelling from Delhi to Varanasi in EC will be charged Rs 399 for morning tea, breakfast and lunch, while those opting for CC will have to pay Rs 344 for the same. Similarly, the passengers travelling from New Delhi to Kanpur and Prayagraj will have to pay Rs 155 and Rs 122 for EC and CC, respectively.

6. From Varanasi to New Delhi, the passengers will be charged Rs 349 and Rs 288 in the EC and CC, respectively. They will be served evening tea with snacks and dinner.

7.Train 18 has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class. The total seating capacity is 1,128 passengers.

8. Every coach has a pantry facility to serve hot meals and, hot and cold beverages. The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional passenger comfort.

9. All coaches of Train 18 are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes and very comfortable seating. All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode, that is diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.

10. Adding up the green footprints, the train has regenerative braking system which can save up to 30 per cent of electrical energy.

(With inputs from agencies)