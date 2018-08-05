Kashmir Observes 2-Day Shutdown Ahead Of Top Court Hearing On Article 35A

All markets remained close in Srinagar, the streets were deserted across Kashmir.

The Valley witnessed a quiet Sunday today -- the streets were deserted, markets were closed, buses and autorickshaws remained off the road and train services were suspended, courtesy the two-day shutdown called by separatists in support of Article 35A that guarantees special privileges to the state.

Amarnath Yatra was also suspended as a precautionary measure. Hundreds of pilgrims camping in Jammu to join the yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir were not allowed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp this morning, the officials said.

Peaceful protests were held to defend the constitutional provision that bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to acquire any immovable property in the state.

Traders marched and held a sit-in near Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Lal Chowk. Similar rallies were held in Zadibal, Karfali Mohalla, Rainawari, Anchaar, Dalgate, Rambagh, Khanyar and Parimpora.

Minor stone throwing incidents were reported from some parts, but miscreants were chased away by the security forces. No one was hurt in the brief clashes, police said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, has called for a two-day shutdown -- today and tomorrow -- as the Supreme Court hears a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of the Article 35-A on Monday.

Various religious organisations, the Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended their support.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions in the matter, including the one filed by an NGO 'We the Citizens', which has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, seeking quashing of the article.

The state government will seek adjournment of the hearing of the petition in view of the "ongoing preparations for the upcoming panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state".

Protests have been held across Kashmir over the last few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also holding rallies in support of Article 35-A.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti warned that fiddling with the state's special status would have "catastrophic ramifications" for the entire country.

"Today people cutting across party lines and other affiliations are united in their fight against dilution of Article 35A. As I have already stated before, fiddling with J-K's special status will have catastrophic ramifications for the entire country," Ms Mufti said.

Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, also denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the state.

"My father (former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) took great pride in the special status that J&K enjoys under Article 370. He would often mention that while people of the state have made great sacrifices for larger goals, we need to safeguard what we already have," the PDP president wrote on Twitter.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP, however, said the party was open to a debate on the issue.

"The BJP is open to a debate with anyone or any political party on whether or not Article 35A is in the interest of the people of the state. We are extending an open invitation," the state BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told reporters on Saturday.

He said over the last few days, the political climate in the state has heated up over Article 35A and some political parties, especially those active in Kashmir, have taken an "anti-national and anti-people" stand on the issue.

"The continuation of Article 35A will not have any benefit for the state. The central government has pumped crores of rupees into the state over the last 70 years but the development has not been as it should have been," he said.

He said Article 35A has acted as an obstacle in the state's development because it did not allow outside investment.

"Investors do not come here to set up infrastructure. The youth are not getting the jobs," he added.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that some politicians want to maintain the position for vote bank politics.

The NC's provincial president Devender Singh Rana reasoned that the special provision was introduced by Maharaja Hari Singh to safeguard the interests of the state, but Mr Sethi said the situation then was different.

"It was a princely state and not part of India at that time. After accession, Jammu and Kashmir became part of India," he said.

"When we are a part of India then what is the need for separate provisions and that too when it has created hurdles in the development and is also discriminatory in nature," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)