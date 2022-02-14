Planning A Short Trip On Valentine's Day? Try These Places

Valentine's Day: Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14.

On Valentine's Day, there's nothing wrong with just a quiet dinner, some chocolates, and a card from the one you love. But, if you have the means, why not treat yourself to a holiday for two? Because Valentine's Day falls on a Monday this year, you'll have the added benefit of an “extended weekend” to make a quick trip. A gateway from the usual hustle and bustle of the city helps rejuvenate and reinvigorate love. Forget about your regular routine and the same old pattern. Take some time for yourself and the one you love, and surprise them with a vacation you both deserve.

By now, many couples must have already pulled out their calendar and marked their plans with great detail. For those who need help, here's where you should go:

1) Kashmir and Ladakh

There could be no better place to visit to celebrate love than the snow-covered hills of Kashmir and Ladakh. There, you can indulge in a snowball fight and also relish the charm of the mountains. In Srinagar, you can also spend some quiet time in one of the houseboats on Dal Lake.

2) Rishikesh (Uttarakhand)

Only a five-hour drive from Delhi will take you to this city on the foothills of the Himalayas. Located on the banks of the Ganga in Uttarakhand, Rishikesh is filled with adventure sports such as flying fox, river rafting, and bungee jumping. Keep the excitement alive.

3) Munnar (Kerala)

At 1,600 metres above sea level, Munnar is among the most sought-after travel destinations in India. The gorgeous hills, stunning tea gardens, and vast stretches of greens can make it one of the most romantic destinations to visit this Valentine's Day.

4) Ooty (Tamil Nadu)

Ooty, a hill station nestled in the mesmerising grandeur of the Western Ghats, offers breath-taking views. Escape to the quieter, greener parts, where huge pines tower over what could nearly be mistaken for English country lanes. Also, keep an eye out for beautiful Raj-era bungalows.

5) Havelock Island (Andaman)

For those who prefer beaches over hills, the thickly forested Havelock should be the place you must visit. Its sublime beaches and amazing diving facilities make it a travellers paradise.

6) Sikkim and Assam

Try the enchanting beauty of North-East India if you aren't a beach person. From the cloud-covered city of Gangtok in Sikkim to the forests of Kaziranga National Park of Assam — can there be anything more alluring? The park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceros.

7) Goa

This pocket-sized paradise is a kaleidoscopic blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures. The sun, sea, sand, and seafood make Goa a huge draw. The Portuguese architecture and picturesque forts can provide a great romantic setting.

8) Tarkarli (Maharashtra)

This beach hamlet, flanked by coconut palms and casuarina trees, is a vision of tropical India on the Arabian Sea's coastlines. Watch the sun set on the picture-perfect beach or fisherfolk working together to haul their nets full of hundreds of mackerels, sardines, prawns, or other variety of fish.