Vaishakha Purnima 2021: When And How To Do Vaishakha Purnima Puja

Vaishakha Purnima 2021: Many people prefer to do Satyanarayana Puja on the day

Vaishakh Purnima is on May 26. This purnima or Full Moon day is regarded as one of the most auspicious days when people like to do special pujas at home for specific purposes, engage in charity work, move into new homes, and other things that are important. Vaishakha is a sacred month and Hindu devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu on the day of Vaishakh Purnima. Many people also perform Satyanarayana Puja at home on this day.

When is Vaishakha Purnima?

Vaishakha Purnima is celebrated on the Full Moon day in the month of Vaishakha. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day usually falls in May or June. This year Vaishakha Purnima is on May 26. The purnima tithi or time begins at 8:29 PM on May 25 and ends at 4:43 PM on May 26.

What is the significance of Vaishaka Purnuima?

According to Hindu religious scriptures, the day is of immense significance. On this day, Buddha Purnima or the birth of Gautama Buddha is also celebrated. Devotees of Lord Vishnu, believe that worshipping the god and engaging in dan or charity brings abundance, peace and prosperity in their lives. People also observe a fast on Vaishakha Purnima.

How to do Vaishakha Purnima puja at home?