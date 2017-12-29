Vaikunta Ekadashi Festival Celebrated With Religious Fervour In Tamil Nadu

On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival today, Vaishnavite temples across Tamil Nadu have been decked up to mark the day. Devotees gathered in large numbers at the famous Lord Ranganathaswamy temple near Srirangam to celebrate the day with religious fervour.



Adorned with glittering pearls and diamonds, the 'utsava' idol of Namperumal was brought out of the 'sanctum sanctorum' and later taken through the Paramapada Vaasal, the celestial gateway to heaven, at around 5 am.



Devotees from across the country including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh thronged the temple which is considered as the foremost among the 108 sacred Vaishnavite shrines.



Heavy security was deployed to in and around the temple and over 3,000 police personnel stood guard for security and regulation of traffic purposes.



A large number of devotees also visited the Sarangapaniswamy temple in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district to mark this day.



Vaishnavism culture believes that 'Vaikuntha Dwar' or 'the gate to Lord's Inner Sanctum' is opened on Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the important and auspicious days for Hindus. It is believed that fasting on Vaikuntha Ekadashi is equivalent to fasting on the remaining 23 Ekadashis of the year. This day is dedicated to lord Vishnu.



The festival is celebrated in the month of Margashirsha (between December and January), according to the Hindu calendar. To mark this day, people fast the whole day and keep vigil. Special prayers are offered to lord Vishnu and devotees engage in japa (chanting of Vishnu's name) and dhyana (meditation). Special prayers, yagnas and discourses are also arranged at Vishnu temples across the world on this holy day.

(With inputs from PTI)





