"Driver Looked Drunk, Fine Is Not Solution": Man Injured In Vadodara Crash

Days after a woman died and several others were injured in a car crash in Vadodara, one of the injured men has claimed that the accused looked "intoxicated" and was speeding for "enjoyment".

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kewalani, who is among the injured, has demanded strict action against the accused and said that such people will realise their mistake only when they get strict punishment.

Mr Kewalani said that he, along with his siblings and neighbours, had gone outside for refreshments. On their way back, a speeding vehicle hit them from behind, leaving one dead on the spot and several others injured, he said.

"I had gone out for refreshment with two others from my society. One of them was Hemali Patel, her husband is in critical condition. We were on our two-wheeler when a speeding car rammed our vehicle. I fell down and saw the car had hit the other vehicle as well and it flew in the air. The couple had suffered serious injuries," he narrated.

"Such things can't be controlled through just fine. Fine is not the solution. They will realise their mistakes only when they get strict punishment. My brother and sister have sustained fractures. I fractured my right elbow. The accused looked intoxicated. He was doing it (speeding) for enjoyment. Nobody in normal state could do and say such things," Mr Kewalani told ANI.

Ms Patel died on the spot while eight others were injured in the accident, police said on Saturday.

The accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is in police custody, said Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar. He said more than three vehicles involved in the crash, including two scooters and an electric vehicle.

Multiple investigative teams are tracking the case.

The police have registered a drink-and-drive case against Chaurasia but the accused has claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident.

The accused said he had gone for a Holika Dahan celebration and did not attend any party. He stated that he was not drunk and was driving at a speed of 50 kmph. He has also requested to be allowed to meet the victim's family members, taking responsibility for the accident.

"We were ahead of the scooter. There was a pothole on the road. There was a scooter and a car while we were turning right, and the car brushed the other vehicle. The airbag opened and hampered our vision, and the car went out of control," said Chaurasia.

"We were going at 50 kmph. No one was there at that time, just a scooter and a car. I had no idea. I did not attend any party. I had gone for Holika Dahan and was not drunk. Today, I was told that one woman died and a few were injured. I want to meet the family of the victims. It is my fault and whatever they want that should happen," he added.

