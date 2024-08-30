Vadhvan Port: One Of India's Largest Deep-Water Ports To Be Launched Today

Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar today. Vadhvan Port is located near Dahanu town in Palghar district and will be one of India's largest deep-water ports.

According to Prime Minister Modi's Office, Vadhvan Port will be built at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore and will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs. Dubbed the "ultimate shipping powerhouse", it will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure and will boast nine 1000-meter-long container terminals, multipurpose berths, liquid cargo berths, Ro-Ro berths, and a dedicated Coast Guard berth.

It will also feature efficient cargo handling facilities and modern port management systems.

"The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region," PM Modi's office said in a statement.

The Vadhvan Port project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimizing environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards, it added.

Once operational, the port will enhance India's maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub, the statement said.

According to MyGov, the citizen engagement platform of the Centre, Vadhvan Port is poised to become one of the top 10 ports globally.

"Vadhvan Port will serve as India's new gateway to global trade, creating a cumulative capacity of 298 MMT per annum," MyGov said.

It is positioned as a hub port in the Arabian Sea and will forge trade links with the Far East, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and America.

The Vadhvan Port project, which is expected to create 12 lakh job opportunities, is scheduled to be completed by 2030.