Vacation + Vaccination? Here's How To Give It A Shot

Many countries are opening up to vaccinated visitors as well.

If you are sick of playing whack-a-mole with vaccination slots, of being confined indoors and have about Rs 1.5 lakh cash or more to burn, there's a way out - literally.

Countries like Russia and Maldives are working on programmes to offer people abroad the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a visit. Reports say similar offerings are sprouting in the US as well.

The official Twitter account of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine announced the plans last month and the tiny European republic of San Marino welcomed its first vaccine tourists this week.

A Delhi-based travel agency has now said they are considering vaccination tour packages to Russia, but several logistical considerations need to be worked out including visa and flights.

"It is a good business opportunity so why not? We will just have to wait for the necessary approvals. The package may cost upward of 1.5 lakh," Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, said.

Travel agents say individual pricing is still being worked out based on vaccine choices and will roll out once they get necessary clearances.

The tours could even be flexible. For those interested in the Russian offering, for example, there will be three options:

A. You travel to Russia, get the first dose, travel for 21-24 days, and then get the second dose and come back

B. You travel to Russia, get the first dose and come back and then fly back later to get your second dose

C. You travel to Russia, spend a couple of days there and get the single-dose version of the vaccine and come back

With vaccine shortages in India, many have been left frustrated trying to book appointments only to see them vanish as soon as they open up and say the options do seem attractive.

"I first heard about vaccine tourism in early April and I thought it was an April Fools' prank. Considering we haven't been able to travel much in the last year, I would definitely like to give it a shot," said Abhishek Iyer, a banker from Bengaluru.