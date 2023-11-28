In Pics: Smiles, Sigh Of Relief As Workers Out Of Uttarkashi Tunnel After 17 Days

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets one of the workers at the tunnel site

Hope has finally won after 17 days. Workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel were brought out on Tuesday evening, ending the 17-day marathon operation, bringing a huge relief to the country.



After 17 harrowing days and multiple setbacks in the rescue operation, the rescue operation was successful and workers were brought one-by-one out of the tunnel, answering the nation's prayers.



The workers were brought out with the help of the banned manual "rat-hole"-mining technique employed after high-tech machines, or augers failed to drill through the nearly 60 metres of rock.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was at the site, met the workers. He appreciated the morale and courage of the workers and personnel engaged in the rescue operation.



A temporary hospital has been made inside the tunnel to acclimatise the workers to the outside weather and an Air Force Chinook chopper is standing by for emergencies.



A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

All the workers were pulled out of the tunnel in approximately an hour

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting the workers after the rescue operation

