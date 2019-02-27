Nainital, Mussoorie Receive Fresh snowfall Today

The intermittent snowfall continues in the high altitude areas around Mussoorie.

The hill resorts of Mussoorie and Nainital in Uttarakhand received yet another spell of snowfall on Wednesday.

The famous Mall Roads in Mussoorie and Nainital that started receiving snow since Tuesday night, were covered with a white sheet of snow in the morning, a Met official said.

The intermittent snowfall continues in the high altitude areas around Mussoorie.

Most of the tourist points such as Lal Tibba and Gunhill in Mussoorie were covered in a white blanket. The surrounding hills of Nainital lake were also covered with snow.

The Dhanaulti-Mussoorie road was closed earlier in the day after heavy snowfall blocked it completely, the authorities said.

The higher altitudes of Garhwal and Kumaon hills also experienced heavy snowfall. Badrinath, Kedarnath and Auli in Garhwal and Munsiyari in Kumaon region continue to receive heavy snowfall.

In Dehradun, the intermittent rains were also continuing since Tuesday night.