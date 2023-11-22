Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue LIVE: 12 Metres Left To Be Drilled, Say Officials

"Estimates Indicate Workers Are Trapped 57 Metres Underground": Official

Mahmood Ahmed, a senior official with Uttarakhand's Road and Transport Department, says the auger (or earth drilling machine) that was switched on at 12.45 am had drilled 18 metres so far. "I am very happy to share that drilling for 39 metres has been completed. Estimates indicate the workers are trapped 57 metres underground, so only 18 metres is left," he explained earlier in the day.





Mr Ahmed also said the most time-consuming process - in a rescue attempt that is now in its 11th day - is the welding of pipes to be pushed into the drilled holes to provide workers' an escape route. "Welding is most important... this takes time. It does not take much time to drill... due to this it has taken almost 15 hours, from late night, to send 18 metres of pipes, i.e., three sections," he added.