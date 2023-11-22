Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue LIVE: 12 Metres Left To Be Drilled, Say Officials

Dehradun:
Advanced drilling machines were flown in to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel. (File)
The 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Silkyara are expected to be rescued today - finally after 11 days. Only 12 metres of rock and debris separate them and rescue operation is expected to be over by 11:30 pm, officials said today. The under-construction tunnel had collapsed on November 12, trapping the labourers working inside. Advanced drilling machines were flown in as rescue officials raced against time to save the trapped workers.
Here are the live updates on the Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Ops:
Pushkar Singh Dhami Leaves For Uttarkashi To Take Stock Of Tunnel Rescue Ops
"Estimates Indicate Workers Are Trapped 57 Metres Underground": Official
Mahmood Ahmed, a senior official with Uttarakhand's Road and Transport Department, says the auger (or earth drilling machine) that was switched on at 12.45 am had drilled 18 metres so far. "I am very happy to share that drilling for 39 metres has been completed. Estimates indicate the workers are trapped 57 metres underground, so only 18 metres is left," he explained earlier in the day.
Mr Ahmed also said the most time-consuming process - in a rescue attempt that is now in its 11th day - is the welding of pipes to be pushed into the drilled holes to provide workers' an escape route. "Welding is most important... this takes time. It does not take much time to drill... due to this it has taken almost 15 hours, from late night, to send 18 metres of pipes, i.e., three sections," he added.
Tunnel Rescue: "Remaining Work Expected To Be Finished In 2 Hours," Says Official
"I am happy to announce we have been able to move forward by another six meters. It is expected that in the next two hours, when we prepare for the next phase, we will be able to (finish) remaining work," Bhaskar Khulbe, the Special Officer deputed to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, told reporters. Mr Khulbe said about 67 per cent of drilling had been completed.