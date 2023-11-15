Soft Rocks, Sinking Ground: Experts Flag Challenges In Tunnel Rescue Op

40 workers have been trapped inside the tunnel for over 70 hours now

The government is making sincere efforts to rescue 40 workers trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand, but a serious rethink is required on how to develop infrastructure in the Himalayan region, an expert has told NDTV.

Dr Sudhir Krishna, former secretary of Union Urban Development ministry, said there are multiple challenges in rescuing the workers, who have been trapped for more than 70 hours now. They have been provided food, water and oxygen, but attempts to bring them out have been hampered by landslides. New equipment is now being flown in from Delhi to assist in the rescue work.

"Himalayan region comprises soft rocks in general. Only in patches, there are hard stable rocks. It's a difficult situation. There are multiple challenges (in rescue work), landslide is one, land subsidence is the second," Dr Krishna said. Subsidence is the sinking of the ground due to mining and other underground activities.

The 4.5-km tunnel is being built between Silkyara and Dandalgaon towns to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri. The majority of work has been completed. A part of the tunnel collapsed on Sunday after a landslide, trapping the workers inside.

"Today's situation in Silkyara is an example that should make us think about the future. I hope and pray for those trapped and I am quite happy that the government is taking serious and sincere measures, but I am also anxious. We need to seriously think about development in the Himalayan region," Dr Krishna said, adding, "we are already late, but we should not delay this anymore."

Elaborating on the need for long-term planning for development in the ecologically fragile region, he said, "The state government or the centre cannot do it alone. They have to work together along with a lot of experts who have a vision. For example, this project is intended to reduce travel time from 50 minutes to five minutes, allowing two-way traffic, allowing SUVs to ply. What is the great hurry? 50 minutes is not a long time."

"We spend more than 50 minutes daily to travel from our home to office. We have accepted it. We are trying to resolve that, but when you are going to a religious place, why should we try to do it in five minutes? We are not being patient and in the process, the sustainability of the Himalayan region is at stake. I think a serious rethink is required," Dr Krishna added.

The under-construction tunnel is part of the ambitious Char Dham project, a national highway plan to connect Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The project passes through 529 landslide-prone areas.

Dr Charu Pant, retired faculty of geology with Kumaun University, said Uttarakhand needs good roads for better connectivity and tunnelling is the best solution. "I have been in Silkyara. The rocks there are closely spaced. The zone where this collapse has taken place is a shear zone, meaning the rocks are weak and broken," he said.

Dr Pant said he is hopeful that the labourers will be rescued by this evening. "Labourers have been given food and oxygen and their confidence is high," he said.

Stressing on long-term planning to prevent such situations, he said, "The Himalayan area is fragile. But I think whenever there is a new road construction, these things happen. But nature takes its own course and things stabilise in due course of time."