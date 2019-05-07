Dalit Man Dies After Being Thrashed At Wedding Reception, 3 Arrested

The man died at a hospital in Dehradun. His post-mortem report is awaited.

Three people have been arrested after a Dailt man, 23, died of injuries on Sunday, days after he was allegedly thrashed by a group of men for sitting and eating in front of them at a wedding function in Uttarakahnd.

"Three of the seven people have been arrested and a case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," said Ashok Kumar, senior law and order official.

Jeetendra, a Dalit, was beaten up by the upper caste men who lost their temper as they found him eating in front of them "despite being from a lower caste", senior police officer Uttam Singh Jimwal told news agency PTI.

The incident took place on April 26 at a wedding reception in Shrikot village of Tehri district.

The man was critically injured and died at a hospital in Dehradun after nine days of treatment, the police official said.

In a complaint filed by Jeetendra's sister, a case was registered against seven people -- Gajendra Singh, Soban Singh, Kushal Singh, Gabbar Singh, Gambhir Singh, Harbir Singh and Hukum Singh -- under the SC/ST Act.

His post-mortem report is awaited.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

