Heavy Overnight Rain in Uttarakhand Triggers Landslides, Waterlogging

An area affected due to the washing away of a 20-25 metre footpath.

Heavy overnight rain in Uttarakhand has triggered many incidents of house collapse, flooding of areas and rise in water levels in several rivers of the state, according to the officials.

At least 10 people died in Kedarnath and four went missing in rain-related incidents in Dehradun, Haldwani and Chamoli.

Water entered into many homes in Dehradun besides leaving the roads heavily waterlogged at various places in the city.

Roads were submerged in many areas of Haridwar and the rainwater also entered the Kankhal police station.

Many colonies and markets of Bhupatwala, Haridwar, Naya Haridwar, Kankhal and Jwalapur also got flooded.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the SDRF and the administration have been deployed in affected areas of the state, the officials said.

Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said 200 passengers stranded on the Kedarnath route due to falling stones and the washing away of a 20-25 metre footpath near the Bhimbali Chowki have been moved to safer places.

Pilgrims stranded on the trek route to Kedarnath are being brought to the emergency helipad, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on Facebook. An advisory has also been issued for pilgrims bound for Kedarnath asking them to postpone their journey till the road is restored.

Fresh registrations for the Chardham yatra have been put on hold for the time being.

Chief Minister Dhami visited the disaster management centre in Dehradun this morning to review the situation across the state and asked officials to remain alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert in Uttarakhand for the next five days.