Uttarakhand Police To Launch 'Cyber Comics' With Help Of AI To Control Cyber Fraud

In a bid to control cyber crime, Uttarakhand Police will soon launch 'Cyber Comics' to raise awareness among people about cyber fraud. That's not all, the characters of the comic will be generated with the help of artificial intelligence which is currently being developed by the cyber police team of the Special Task Force (STF).

Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to use AI to develop a comic. The stories in the comic will revolve around a fictional character called "Super Cop Chakresh", The video format comic will be published every Monday and will have a story related to cyber fraud.

The content of the comics will be suitable for all age groups and the duration of each video will be around 30-50 seconds. Police are spreading the word through social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

The topics in the comic will revolve around how criminals dupe people using technology and what can be done to not become a victim that will help to raise awareness among people reading them across the country.

The police will make it available to the maximum number of people and will put it out on social media platforms. The state police is also planning to show it in schools and colleges to raise awareness amongst young minds.



