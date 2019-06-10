Pilgrims Rush Brings Traffic To Standstill In Uttarakhand

Char Dham yatra started with the opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on May 7.

With a large number of pilgrims paying a visit to Char Dham everyday, the Uttarakhand's traffic has come to the standstill.

Around 15 lakh pilgrims have already paid the visits to the four shrines--Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The number is increasing with passing days. However, the arrangements were made for the accommodation of only 8000 devotees.

This year's Char Dham yatra started with the opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on May 7. While doors of Kedarnath were thrown open for devotees on May 9, portals of Badrinath reopened on May 10.

Moreover, the sweltering heat in northern India has also increased the inflow of tourist to the various hill-station in the state. Hotels are also fully packed to capacity in the state.

Due to the high footfall of tourists and pilgrims, the police has also failed to manage the pilgrims. Looking at the grave situation, the travel agents have already stopped booking.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, i.e., Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath is referred to as ''Char Dham Yatra''.