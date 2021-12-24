After Harish Rawat's 'Hands Are Tied' Remark, A Meeting With Rahul Gandhi

Uttarakhand elections: Harish Rawat after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi met with Harish Rawat in Delhi today after the Uttarakhand Congress leader gave his party a scare ahead of polls with tweets complaining that his "hands are tied" and that he wants to rest.

The Congress leadership wants to reassure Harish Rawat that he is the party's face for the Uttarakhand polls and will get all possible support from them, sources said on the meeting.

Mr Rawat, 73, stunned the Congress on Wednesday with a Twitter thread in which he spoke about feeling abandoned by his party bosses and about seeking divine guidance on the road ahead.

He didn't name anyone but left little doubt that his rant was aimed at the Gandhis.

"We have to swim in this sea of elections, but instead of supporting me, the organisation has either turned its back on me or is playing a negative role," Mr Rawat tweeted.

"The powers-that-be have let loose many crocodiles (predators) in the sea that we have to navigate. Those whom I am supposed to follow, their people have tied my hands and feet. I have been thinking...It has gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest... I am in turmoil. Hope the New Year shows me the way. I am confident that Lord Kedarnath (Shiva), will show me the way."

Mr Rawat has kept everyone guessing about his next moves since then.

Yesterday, instead of clarifying the tweets, he told reporters that he would call them soon and that they would be the first to know if there was anything.

Hours later, he kept his replies cryptic in another interaction.

"Kadam kadam badhae jaa, Congress ke geet gae jaa. Zingadi hai Uttarakhand ke vaaste Uttarakhand par lutae jaa (Keep marching forward, sing praises of the Congress, this life is for Uttarakhand, devote it to Uttarakhand)," he said, borrowing lines from an old Hindi song.

Harish Rawat had resigned as the Congress Assam in-charge after the party's poor performance in the 2019 national election. Until recently, he was also the party's Punjab in-charge, trying to resolve intense infighting in the state.