Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Shifted To AIIMS Following Covid Complications

A day after he was hospitalised in Dehradun following Covid-19-related complications, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was on Monday shifted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 and was under home isolation.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old developed a mild fever and was taken to the Government Doon Medical College in Dehradun for a medical check-up, an official said on Monday.

His physician Dr NS Bisht said an infection had been detected in his chest, according to ANI. Following consultation with and on the advice of doctors at Delhi's AIIMS, the Chief Minister was taken to the national capital for further examination and testing. He was shifted by a state government helicopter to AIIMS this morning, an official said.

The Chief Minister had isolated himself multiple times earlier this year after a number of his administrative and ministerial colleagues tested positive for the virus at various points of time.

On December 18, he tweeted: "Today I had my corona test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked."

His wife and daughter, too, had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,444 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, while 82,298 had recovered till today. Fatalities stood at 1,476.