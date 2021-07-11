Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls On PM Modi

Mr Dhami said he sought the blessings of PM Modi (File)

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was recently sworn in as Uttarakhand chief minister, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought his directions on a possible third wave of the coronavirus, the proposed Kanwar Yatra and the Chardham Yatra against the backdrop of the pandemic.



He also sought establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kumaon region of the state on the lines of AIIMS, Rishikesh.



In a tweet, Mr Dhami said he sought the blessings of the prime minister.



"Sought his directions on the state's development, the possible third wave of Covid-19, Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra. The prime minister assured all possible help for the state's development," Mr Dhami tweeted.



The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted pictures of the meeting.



On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments asking why people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like consumers in the national capital, Mr Dhami said the AAP leader may have his agenda but the only agenda for the BJP is the state's development and offering the best to people.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due early next year.



Uttarakhand on Thursday decided to review its decision to stop all Kanwar yatra devotees from entering the state this year.



The yatra sees lakhs of devotees travel through several states by foot to the holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.



According to an official release in Dehradun, Mr Dhami said an AIIMS in Kumaon will give access to the people of the region to world class medical facilities, adding the state government will give land for it.

Describing AIIMS, Rishikesh as a big gift to the people of the state from the Centre, Mr Dhami said it is playing a significant role in the battle against Covid.